BRIEF-Reata Pharma files for mixed shelf of upto $250 mln
* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - files for mixed shelf of upto $250 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sxRKgb) Further company coverage:
(Corrects date)
WASHINGTON May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.
The case, announced by the Commerce Department on May 2, follows a petition from Missouri-based Waterloo Industries Inc, a subsidiary of Fortune Brands and Home Security Inc. In 2016, imports of tool chests from China and Vietnam totaled $990 million and $77 million, respectively, department data show. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Walsh)
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing