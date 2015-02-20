WASHINGTON Feb 20 Chief negotiators for a
Pacific trade deal will meet in Hawaii for talks in the second
week of March, a source familiar with the planning of the
meeting said on Friday, potentially pushing back the timing of a
final agreement on the pact.
Australian Trade Minister Andrew Robb said on Feb. 5 he
hoped to reach agreement on the bulk of the Trans-Pacific
Partnership between mid-February and mid-March and Mexican
Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Jan. 22 a mid-March
deal was "feasible."
But no date has been set for a ministerial meeting to make
final decisions on politically sensitive issues such as how long
drug companies can have a monopoly over new medicines and the
enforcement of environmental provisions in the pact. The
agreement would stretch from Japan to Chile and cover 40 percent
of the world economy.
The U.S. Congress has yet to debate key trade legislation,
and Japan's economy minister said on Wednesday reaching an
agreement in spring was "becoming difficult."
The chief negotiators meeting, planned for March 9-15 in
Hawaii, may prepare the ground for ministers to meet later.
"We expect there will be some agreements that will need to
be handled at a higher level and when the time is right to do
that, we will," U.S. Chief Agricultural Negotiator Darci Vetter
said late on Thursday.
One hurdle to completion is the lack of U.S. legislation to
streamline the passage of trade deals through Congress. Such a
law is seen as key to encouraging final offers from the 11
non-U.S. countries participating.
Senator Orrin Hatch, the Republican chairman of the Senate
Finance Committee, has said he hopes to introduce a bill in
February and he has called a hearing before his committee next
Thursday to discuss the trade agenda.
But a spokesman for Senator Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on
the panel, said Wyden believes a hearing is premature given the
lack of agreement on the trade promotion authority legislation,
which would restrict Congress to a yes-or-note vote on trade
deals in exchange for setting negotiating objectives.
Republicans are happy with a draft bill introduced last
year, which never progressed to a vote, but Wyden is pushing for
more provisions on Congressional oversight and transparency. The
White House is keen for Congress to pass the bill.
A Hatch spokeswoman said the meeting would give members a
chance to discuss trade priorities.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Frances Kerry)