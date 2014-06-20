WASHINGTON, June 20 Pacific trading partners
hope to have a free trade agreement ready to present to the
public and stakeholders in November, U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Friday.
He said the aim was to have a document to discuss with other
leaders of Trans-Pacific Partnership nations when he travels to
Asia in November, a trip that will include the Group of 20
leaders meeting in Australia on November 15-16. Asia Pacific
Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders also meet that month.
The United States holds mid-term elections on Nov. 4, and
many trade experts had despaired of finalizing the TPP this year
because of the risk that it could cost Obama's Democrats votes
at the poll, given the party's links to trade unions worried
about the impact of trade agreements on jobs.
Obama said he discussed a timeline to complete the deal this
year with New Zealand Prime Minister John Key, whose country is
one of 11 others in the pact covering two-fifths of the world
economy and a third of global trade.
"Our hope is by the time we see each other again in
November, when I travel to Asia, we should have something that
we have consulted with Congress about, that the public can take
a look at, and we can make a forceful argument to go ahead and
close the deal," he told reporters after the meeting.
"But we've got a lot of work to do between now and then."
The White House hoped to complete the TPP, part of Obama's
strategic shift toward Asia, last year, but talks stalled over
Japanese tariffs on agricultural imports. Tokyo wants to shield
rice, wheat, dairy, sugar and beef and pork products, while
Washington seeks to protect U.S. carmakers from increased
Japanese competition.
But participants reported new momentum after a U.S.-Japan
summit in April. A Mexican official told Reuters some countries
were pushing to get an agreement in September at the latest,
although other participants are less optimistic.
Australian Trade Minister Andrew Robb, who visited the
United States last week, was reported as saying on June 18 there
was no chance of a deal this year, though he hoped it could be
concluded in the first half of 2015.
Key, who has said Japan should be cut out of the deal if it
cannot make the necessary concessions, said he was confident of
reaching a high-quality, comprehensive TPP.
"There's always a period of sort of arm-wrestling that goes
on between the parties, and sometimes it always feels a bit
darkest before the dawn," he said.
The other TPP members are Brunei, Canada, Chile, Malaysia,
Mexico, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.
