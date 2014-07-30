WASHINGTON, July 30 A bipartisan group of U.S.
lawmakers on Wednesday said Japan's refusal to drop all barriers
to farm imports under a Pacific trade deal was unacceptable and
urged the U.S. administration to cut Japan and Canada out of the
talks if they did not give ground.
In a letter to President Barack Obama, 140 House members, or
nearly one-third of the chamber, expressed "deep concern" about
the state of agriculture market negotiations in the
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), involving 12 countries from the
Americas and Asia.
Japan, which is keen to protect sensitive sectors such as
beef, rice and pork, had made an "unprecedented and
objectionable" offer exempting numerous products from tariff
elimination, which could set a damaging precedent for other
trade talks, they said.
"We urge you to hold Japan and Canada to the same high
standards as other TPP partners. Otherwise, Congressional
support for a final TPP agreement will be jeopardized," the
letter said.
"Indeed, we urge you to pursue the TPP negotiations without
any country, including Japan, Canada, or others, that proves
unwilling to open its market in accordance with these high
standards."
The letter was signed by senior members of the House
committee with jurisdiction over trade, including Ways and Means
chairman Dave Camp and trade sub-committee chair Devin Nunes,
both Republicans, and the sub-committee's top Democrat, Charles
Rangel.
Farm lobby groups have already threatened to oppose the TPP,
which is key to the Obama administration's foreign policy in
Asia, if they do not get better access to Japan and Canada's
markets.
Pork farmers said the congressional show of support was
welcome, noting Japan was the fourth biggest market for U.S.
farm exports, and Canada was No. 2.
Japan has said it will not agree to abolish all tariffs on
wheat, rice, dairy, sugar, wheat, beef and pork. U.S. Trade
Representative Michael Froman said after the last ministerial
TPP meeting that the United States was pressing for tariffs to
be eliminated "to the maximum extent possible."
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Bernard Orr)