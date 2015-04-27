WASHINGTON, April 24 U.S. Democratic Senator
Robert Menendez said on Monday he would strongly resist any
attempt to override a human-trafficking amendment to trade
legislation that some say could derail a Pacific trade pact.
The amendment, approved by the Senate Finance Committee last
week, would disqualify trade deals with countries deemed soft on
human trafficking from special procedures designed to speed
their passage through Congress.
The list of offending countries includes Trans-Pacific
Partnership member Malaysia. Experts say the amendment could
eliminate the whole pact, which would link 12 countries and
cover 40 percent of the world economy, from streamlined
treatment - a so-called poison pill.
Menendez, a leading foreign policy voice in Congress, said
he would not go along with any attempts to water down the
language.
"You can go ahead and negotiate and if your partner gets
themselves off of Tier 3 (in the State Department's report on
human trafficking,) they can join the TPP," he told Reuters.
"I haven't had any indication that anybody is trying to
strip it out of the bill, which I would forcefully oppose. We
had a strong bipartisan vote."
Senator Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance
Committee, said he had not yet started discussing the
amendments.
"I think what happens in all of these instances when a bill
gets out of committee, talk to your colleagues, try to look for
common ground, and we just finished it last week so I haven't
started" discussing it with others, Wyden said.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Krista Hughes; Editing
by Leslie Adler)