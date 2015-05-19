WASHINGTON May 19 U.S. Democratic Senator
Robert Menendez said on Tuesday he will fight any attempt to
delete a human trafficking amendment, dubbed a poison pill for a
Pacific trade pact, from a key trade bill.
Menendez said he had talked to the administration and other
lawmakers about the amendment, which would bar countries deemed
soft on human trafficking from trade deals with expedited
treatment in Congress, but was determined to keep "teeth" in the
provision.
"Any effort to strip out the amendment is going to cause
anything I can do under the rules for a floor battle," he said.
Trans-Pacific Partnership member Malaysia is on the U.S.
2014 list of human-trafficking offenders, potentially excluding
the whole deal from fast-track treatment.
