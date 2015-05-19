(Recasts with compromise on language, new throughout)
WASHINGTON May 19 U.S. lawmakers reached a
compromise on Tuesday on rules that threatened to derail a
proposed Pacific trade partnership by agreeing to soften tough
provisions against human trafficking.
An amendment to legislation allowing trade deals a rapid run
through Congress had been dubbed a "poison pill" for the
12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership, a key part of the
administration's outreach to Asia.
A bill before the Senate would bar countries deemed soft on
human trafficking from trade deals with expedited treatment,
potentially hitting TPP partner Malaysia, which appears on a
U.S. black list, and disqualifying the whole deal.
Malaysia and Thailand are on the list for failing to meet
minimum standards in fighting human trafficking. The countries
are facing a crisis of Rohingya refugees smuggled out of Myanmar
by traffickers on crammed boats headed to their shores.
New language offers an escape hatch for countries which are
taking concrete steps to combat human trafficking, based on a
certification from the State department.
Democratic Senator Robert Menendez, who designed the
amendment, said it would for the first time impose real
consequences on countries "turning a blind-eye" to human
trafficking.
"Should this bill pass and be signed into law, at least we
will not reward nations with the worst record on reining-in
human traffickers with the benefits of a fast-track to American
markets," he told the Senate.
Menendez negotiated the changed wording with the top
Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, Ron Wyden.
Human rights groups expressed support for the proposed
change, which is also backed by Republicans.
"This approach strengthens U.S. leadership to prevent and
end human trafficking around the world and protect the most
vulnerable workers," said David Abramowitz, a vice president at
Humanity United.
Separate legislation cleared Congress on Tuesday to clamp
down on human trafficking within the United States when the
House of Representatives overwhelmingly backed the measure
already approved by the Senate.
