WASHINGTON, April 21 The Obama administration on
Tuesday warned lawmakers that requiring enforceable currency
provisions in trade deals could sink talks for a major Pacific
trade pact.
In a letter to lawmakers, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said
the administration supported a currency objective in a proposed
bill to streamline the passage of trade deals, but that
potential trade partners have made clear enforceable currency
provisions would not be accepted.
"Our partners fear that a trade agreement with an
enforceable currency discipline could constrain the ability of
their monetary authorities to conduct appropriate macroeconomic
policies, and that is a risk they are unwilling to take," Lew
said in the letter made public by the Treasury.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)