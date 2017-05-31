(Adds details on agreements, background, reaction)
By Roberta Rampton and David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON May 31 U.S. President Donald Trump
discussed trade with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc
during a White House visit on Wednesday and welcomed the signing
of business deals worth billions of dollars and the jobs they
would bring.
General Electric Co said earlier it had signed deals
with Vietnam worth about $5.58 billion for power generation,
aircraft engines and services, its largest ever single combined
sale with the country.
"They just made a very large order in the United States -
and we appreciate that - for many billions of dollars, which
means jobs for the United States and great, great equipment for
Vietnam," Trump told reporters at the White House.
Phuc said on Tuesday he would sign deals for U.S. goods and
services worth $15 billion to $17 billion during his Washington
visit, mainly for high-technology products and for services.
Communist Vietnam has gone from being a bitter adversary of
the United States during the Cold War to an important partner in
the Asia-Pacific, where both countries share concerns about
China's rising power.
Phuc told Trump the relationship had undergone "significant
upheavals in history," but that the two countries were now
"comprehensive partners."
However, while Hanoi and Washington have stepped up security
cooperation in recent years, trade has become a potential
irritant, with a deficit widening steadily in Vietnam's favor,
reaching $32 billion last year, compared with $7 billion a
decade earlier.
Trump, who has had strong words for countries with large
trade surpluses with the United States, said he would be
discussing trade with Phuc, as well as North Korea.
Washington has been seeking support for efforts to pressure
North Korea to drop its nuclear and missile programs, which have
become an increasing threat to the United States. Hanoi has said
it shares concerns about North Korea.
Analysts said that while the Trump administration welcomed
new business deals with Vietnam, it wants to see moves on trade.
Murray Hiebert, a Southeast Asia expert at the Center for
Strategic and International Studies in Washington said the view
was that deals were "nice, but not enough."
"They want Vietnam to bring some ideas about how to tackle
the surplus on an ongoing basis,” he said.
On Tuesday, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer
expressed concern about the rapid growth of the deficit with
Vietnam. He said it was a new challenge for the two countries
and he was looking to Phuc to help address it.
The deficit with Vietnam - Washington's sixth largest -
reflects growing imports of Vietnamese semiconductors and other
electronics products in addition to more traditional sectors
such as footwear, apparel and furniture.
Vietnamese Trade Minister Tran Tuan Anh presented Lighthizer
on Tuesday with suggestions to address some U.S. concerns, such
as advertising on U.S. social media, electronic payment services
and imports of information security and farm products, Vietnam's
trade ministry said.
Vietnam also urged the United States to remove an inspection
program for catfish, speed import licenses for its fruit and
make fair decisions on anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on
Vietnamese products, the ministry said.
Vietnam was disappointed when Trump ditched the 12-nation
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact, of which Hanoi was
expected to be one of the main beneficiaries, and focused U.S.
trade policy on reducing deficits.
Phuc's meeting with Trump makes him the first Southeast
Asian leader to visit the White House under the new
administration.
It reflected calls, letters, diplomatic contacts and
lower-level visits that started long before Trump took office in
Washington, where Vietnam retains a lobbyist at $30,000 a month.
