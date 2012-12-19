WASHINGTON Dec 19 The U.S. Commerce Department
on Monday set final anti-dumping duties on about $1 billion
worth of residential washing machines from Mexico and South
Korea in a case brought by American manufacturer Whirlpool
.
The department said Mexican manufacturers were "dumping" the
washers in the United States at prices 36.52 to 72.41 percent
below fair market value and set duties accordingly.
It said South Korean producers were undercutting prices by
9.29 to 82.41 percent. The department also set countervailing
duties of 0.01 to 72.30 on the South Korean washers to offset
government subsidies it found in its investigation.
"This decision is an important victory for our 22,000
dedicated U.S. employees, the consumers we serve and the U.S.
appliance industry," Marc Bitzer, president of Whirlpool's North
America Region, said in a statement.
The duties were largely in line with preliminary levels
announced earlier this year.
South Korean producers Daewoo, LG Electronics Inc
, and Samsung were found to be dumping at
prices 82.41 percent, 13.02 percent, and 9.29 percent,
respectively, below fair market value.
Daewoo, which the Commerce Department said failed to
cooperate in the investigation, was also hit with a 72.03
percent countervailing duty, while the two other companies
received rates of below two percent.
Mexican producers Electrolux, Samsung Electronics
Mexico and Whirlpool International received final anti-dumping
duties of 36.52 percent, 72.41 percent, and 72.41 percent,
respectively.
Whirlpool has previously said that it had stopped shipping
washers from Mexico for sale in the United States and therefore
would not have to pay any duties.
The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) must give
final approval for duties to go into force. That vote is
expected on Feb 1.
In another recent case involving Whirlpool, the Commerce
Department awarded steep duties on refrigerator imports from
Mexico and South Korea, but the ITC voted in April to block them
from being imposed.