WASHINGTON, June 3 The U.S. International Trade
Commission said on Tuesday that cheap imports of concrete steel
rail tie wire from China and Mexico are hurting local
manufacturers, a ruling that will lead to anti-dumping duties on
the products.
In their final ruling on the prestressed wire, which is
primarily used in commuter and high-speed rail lines, ITC
commissioners voted unanimously to back the complaint by U.S.
producers.
The duties on Chinese imports will be between 31.4 percent
and 35.3 percent, in line with margins set earlier by the U.S.
Commerce Department. Mexican imports will attract a 9.99 percent
duty.
The complaint was lodged by Insteel Wire Products Co, a
division of Insteel Industries, and Davis Wire Corp. In
2013, imports of the wire from China were valued at $31.1
million and from Mexico at $21.3 million.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)