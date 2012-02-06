* US has lost repeatedly on "zeroing" at WTO
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 The United States said
on Monday it has struck a deal sparing U.S. exporters from
hundreds of millions of dollars in European and Japanese trade
retaliation in a dispute over how Washington calculates
anti-dumping duties on steel and other goods.
"I am proud to announce today that we have finally put these
burdensome and potentially damaging trade disputes behind us,"
U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a statement on the
"zeroing" deal struck with the European Union and Japan.
"What this means for the American people and the country as
a whole is that American farmers and businesses can invest in
job-creating export markets without the uncertainty of possible
trade retaliation," Kirk said.
The United States has lost numerous cases at the World Trade
Organization in the past decade over a practice called "zeroing"
used to calculate anti-dumping duties on products it says are
being sold in the United States at less than fair value.
After Washington took only partial steps to comply with the
rulings, Brussels and Tokyo asked the WTO for permission to
impose sanctions in order to induce compliance.
"This understanding solves this longstanding dispute," said
EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht said in a statement that
estimated the deal could collectively save dozens of European
exporters about $15 million a year.
"It will bring immediate relief to EU exporters who will no
longer have to pay excessive anti-dumping duties; some of them
will not pay any anti-dumping duties at all," he said.
Countries typically calculate anti-dumping duties
by comparing prices on different batches of goods.
But in zeroing, authorities ignore examples where the price
of the imported good is actually higher than the domestic one,
which critics says unfairly inflates the duties.
The United States has long defended the practice and still
believes zeroing is consistent with global trade rules, despite
its string of losses at the WTO.
Under the new deal, Washington will finally completely
eliminate zeroing in duties against steel, bearings,
chemicals and food products from the EU and Japan, in
exchange for Brussels and Tokyo dropping their retaliation
claims.
The United States dropped the use of zeroing in new
anti-dumping investigations in 2007 but continued it
administrative reviews of existing orders.
Starting next week, Washington will use a new
methodology to calculate anti-dumping duty rates in all new
administrative reviews of existing anti-dumping orders.
In addition, anti-dumping duty rates on goods imported into
the United States after May 2010 also will be determined under
the new methodology without zeroing, the EU said.
By June 2012, no EU exporter should be subject to an
anti-dumping duty affected by zeroing, it said.
The trade representative's office said the change also
would affect duties on imports from other countries, such as
Brazil, Mexico and Vietnam, that have challenged zeroing at the
WTO but have not yet been given permission to impose
retaliation.
The United States intends to continue to
push in negotiations at the WTO for the right to use zeroing.
But "in these circumstances and at this time, the compliance
actions announced today are important in confirming U.S. support
for the rules-based system that the WTO provides," it said.
