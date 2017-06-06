BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 6 U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Michelle Lee resigned from her position on Tuesday, a spokesman for the agency has confirmed.
She joined the agency in 2012 and became interim director in 2013 before being formerly nominated as director by then-President Barack Obama in 2014. Lee was previously an in-house lawyer for Google Inc. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million