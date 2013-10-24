(New throughout, updates with company statement)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK Oct 24 NQ Mobile Inc shares
plummeted on Thursday, their biggest daily decline ever, after
the noted short seller Muddy Waters Research Group called the
company a "massive fraud," charges the company said it "rejects
as false."
The mobile Internet services company, based in Beijing with
U.S. offices in Dallas, said it would respond "quickly,
transparently and forcefully" to what it called "false
allegations." NQ Mobile said it would issue more detailed
comments before the market opens on Oct. 25.
The stock fell 47 percent to $12.04, its biggest daily
decline since it began trading in May 2011. Trading was
repeatedly halted because of volatility, but volume was still
several time NQ's 50-day average volume of about 383,000 shares.
As of its Wednesday close, NQ has a market cap of about $1.17
billion.
The research group started coverage of the company with a
"strong sell" rating, calling the stock a "zero" and accusing it
of falsifying such information as its market share and paying
user base in China.
Muddy Waters also wrote that the "vast majority" of NQ's
China revenue was fraudulent, with much of it coming from
Yidatong (YDT), a shell company that Muddy Waters alleges NQ
controls.
"NQ's largest customer is really NQ," the report read. "Our
due diligence process included visiting 10 sites purportedly
occupied by YDT, all of which were empty or did not exist."
Muddy Waters shorts the stocks it reports on, making money
if the stock price declines. Many of its reports, which focus
largely on Chinese companies, have succeeded at devastating the
share prices. Previous targets have included Standard Chartered
Plc, Focus Media and American Tower Corp.
One high-profile target was Sino-Forest Corp, which filed
for bankruptcy in 2012 following a Muddy Waters report.
(Editing by Clive McKeef, Andre Grenon and David Gregorio)