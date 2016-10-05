ARLINGTON, Va. Oct 5 U.S. traffic deaths jumped
10.4 percent in the first six months of 2016, according to an
estimate released Wednesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration (NHTSA).
The jump in the first half of the year follows a spike in
2015, when road deaths rose 7.2 percent, the highest full year
increase since 1966. NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind called
the rising deaths a "crisis" and urged swift actions to reverse
the rising trend after years of declines.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)