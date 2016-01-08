NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The
administration of U.S. President Barack Obama wants to boost
efforts to combat global forced labor and help build an
anti-trafficking legacy for the president in his last year in
office, officials said.
Various branches of the U.S. government are launching an
array of programs and policies to address the issue of some 21
million people estimated to be enslaved around the world, top
U.S. officials said at a meeting this week at the White House.
"Hopefully, in this last year of the administration, we can
make a quantum leap in what we can say to the world we were able
to accomplish," U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said at
Tuesday's meeting.
Among the planned initiatives, the National Intelligence
Council this summer will release its first ever estimate on
human trafficking, according to Director of National
Intelligence James Clapper.
"Trafficking in persons is a national security issue which
contributes to international instability with links to
terrorism, corruption and crime," Clapper said at the meeting.
Efforts by the U.S. government to fight trafficking far
exceed those of most other nations, Dan Vexler, director of
programs at The Freedom Fund, a private anti-slavery fund, said
on Friday.
But nationwide federal legislation requiring companies to
disclose how they are tackling trafficking risks in their supply
chains would add significant clout to U.S. efforts, he said.
"On the whole, there's something to be said for the Obama
administration leaving a real legacy in this area, and they're
doing more than most, but that's the next item on the wish list
for us," Vexler said.
The International Labour Organization estimates 21 million
people around the world - more than half of them women and girls
- are trapped in forced labor, generating $150 billion in
illegal profits in the farming, fishing, mining, construction
and sex industries.
State law in California since 2012 has required major
retailers and manufacturers to show their efforts to eradicate
forced labor and human trafficking from their supply chains.
British law passed last year also requires businesses to
disclose what actions they have taken to make sure their supply
chains are free of slave labor.
In the coming year, the U.S. Office of Management and Budget
will release a set of practical tools, such as a model
compliance plan, for government contractors, officials said.
The State Department is unveiling an online site, called
responsiblesourcingtool.org, to help protect against forced
labor in supply chains, Kerry said.
The State Department came under fire last year after a
Reuters examination of its annual report on human trafficking
indicated it had given overly favorable assessments of several
strategically important countries.
Nevertheless, Vexler said the State Department's yearly
report remains an invaluable tool in the war on trafficking.
In other government initiatives, the federal Department of
Health and Human Services is developing a public awareness
campaign on human trafficking for early 2017, officials said.
The Department of Agriculture will focus on rural areas with
high poverty rates to help landowners, farmers and ranchers spot
trafficking, and the Department of Transportation is expanding
anti-trafficking training to drivers of trains and buses,
officials said.
"What we feel here is the fierce urgency of the remaining 12
months," said Tina Tchen, assistant to the president, at the
meeting.
(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst, Editing by Ros Russell; Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)