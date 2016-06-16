NEW YORK, June 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Rural
Cambodian villagers have filed a lawsuit against four U.S. and
Thai companies, accusing them of trafficking and making them
work in forced-labor conditions in a Thai seafood factory.
Their civil complaint filed in California federal court
accuses the four companies in a joint venture of violating the
Trafficking Victims Protection Act, a U.S. law that aims to
prevent human trafficking.
Retailing giant Walmart purchases shrimp and other seafood
from the companies, two of which have U.S. offices, according to
the complaint.
Thailand's reputation has suffered in recent years after
numerous investigations by news organizations and rights groups
into human trafficking, slavery and violence in its
multi-billion dollar seafood industry.
It has vowed to crack down on human trafficking and slavery
and recently introduced reforms to its fisheries law.
The five men and two women filing suit in a Los Angeles
court claim that after they left their homeland for Thailand,
factory managers confiscated their passports and made them work
up to six days a week for wages that were less than promised.
Some "were reduced to eating seafood they found washed up on
the beach," the complaint said.
They were not allowed to retrieve their passports to leave
and return home, it said.
"What happened to me was wrong," said Keo Ratha in a
statement accompanying the lawsuit. "I filed this suit so
companies would think twice before exploiting trafficked workers
in the future."
The complaint claims the Cambodian workers were victims of
involuntary and debt servitude, forced labor and human
trafficking in 2010 and 2011.
The named companies include Rubicon Resources, incorporated
in Delaware with an office in Culver City, California, and Wales
& Co. Universe Ltd., incorporated in Thailand but registered to
conduct business in California, the complaint said.
The two Thai companies are Phatthana Seafood and S.S. Frozen
Food. No lawyers were listed in court documents for the
defendants.
Walmart did not respond immediately to a request for
comment, Rubicon Resources did not answer an email and telephone
calls and Wales & Co. Universe could not be reached.
The workers are seeking an unspecified amount of money for
unpaid wages, mental anguish, pain and suffering in the suit,
filed on Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Central
District of California.
"These are lovely, hard-working and decent people who really
deserve better," their lead attorney Agnieszka Fryszman told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Nearly 21 million people globally are victims of forced
labor, an industry that generates $150 billion a year in illegal
profits, according to the United Nation's International Labour
Organization (ILO).
(Reporting by Sebastien Malo, Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst.
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's
rights, trafficking, property rights and climate change. Visit news.trust.org)