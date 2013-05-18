(Recasts with quotes from governor, passenger, details and
background)
By Michelle McLoughlin
FAIRFIELD, Conn. May 17 A commuter train
traveling eastbound from New York City derailed near the
Connecticut suburb of Fairfield during the evening rush hour on
Friday and collided with a westbound commuter train, injuring up
to 60 people, three critically, officials said.
The collision of the two Metro North trains forced Amtrak to
shut down service indefinitely between New York and Boston, the
national railroad said.
Three people were critically injured and 60 people were
transported to area hospitals, police said.
"It's pretty devastating damage to a number of cars,"
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy told a news conference.
"These cars came into contact (and the impact) ripped open the
siding of one of the cars. There is extensive damage in the
front and the wheels."
The accident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT),
authorities said.
"All of a sudden the train started to shake a little bit ...
like something was bumping into it," passenger Rowana Shepherd
told CBS television. "One entire compartment from the other
train was completely ripped open. The whole side was gone and
people were lying in between the trains."
The eastbound train was headed to New Haven, Connecticut,
when it derailed and collided with the westbound train that was
running to New York's Grand Central Station, said Aaron Donovan,
a spokesman for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA),
which runs the commuter railroad.
"The head end of both trains, the front end of both trains,
collided and received sustained damage. ... But it was not a
full head-on collision," Donovan said.
Metro North is a commuter railroad serving the northern
suburbs of New York City. It is operated by the MTA, a New York
State agency. Fairfield is about 50 miles (80 km) north of New
York City.
The number of injured could rise because hospital officials
were told to prepare to receive up to 180 patients total. Metro
North trains can carry up to 300 passengers when full.
Thirty-three people were transported to St. Vincent's
Medical Center and 27 to Bridgeport Hospital, police said.
Bridgeport Hospital had two patients with critical injuries,
and the others could be described as "walking wounded" with a
variety of lesser injuries, spokeswoman Anita Shrum said.
One person had serious head and neck injuries at St.
Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport and the others had minor
injuries, spokeswoman Dianne Auger said.
The cause of the derailment was not immediately known. The
National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending a team
of investigators to Connecticut to look into the accident.
Malloy said the collision would have a big impact on the
vital rail corridor between Boston and New York City for days.
The Westport and Fairfield stations will be closed to
commuter rail and Amtrak service at least through the weekend as
workers repair the damage and investigators probe the
derailment, he said, adding that there was no reason to believe
that it was anything but an accident.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein, David Bailey, Kevin Gray and
Dan Whitcomb; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston and Philip Barbara)