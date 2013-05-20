(Removes repeated material)
By Richard Weizel
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. May 19 Thousands of
Connecticut commuters should brace for travel chaos on Monday as
Metro-North workers repair damage on the United States' busiest
rail line caused by the collision of two trains, officials
warned on Sunday.
Lengthy detours and hours of traffic backups were likely as
many train commuters take to the road, officials said. The
Friday derailment of a Metro-North passenger train that struck a
commuter train between Fairfield and Bridgeport, Connecticut,
injured more than 70 people and halted full service on the line
indefinitely.
The Monday commute will be "extremely challenging and I am
activating the state's Emergency Management System. There will
be serious disruptions all week, and I would encourage anyone
who can, to stay home, if possible," Governor Dannel Malloy told
a news conference.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation was preparing a
plan to assist commuters. The agency, Malloy and U.S. Senator
Richard Blumenthal, urged people to make alternate plans.
"I'm really in the same boat as everyone else, as I plan to
head down to Washington to make it clear to the White House that
I am deeply concerned about our nation's railway
infrastructure," Blumenthal said.
"This accident shows that safety cannot be compromised, and
is going to cost tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions
of dollars in lost revenue. We need to find the problems before
they lead to accidents like this one."
Malloy said 30,000 daily commuters will be seriously
affected on Monday and likely the entire week.
The site of the crash is about 50 miles (80 km) northeast of
New York. Metro-North train service between New Haven and South
Norwalk is indefinitely suspended.
Service by Amtrak, the U.S. passenger rail service, also has
been suspended indefinitely. Officials reiterated on Sunday
that they did not know when service would be restored.
The New York-New Haven line is the busiest rail line in the
country, serving 125,000 commuters a day, said Judd Everhart, a
spokesman for the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
Regular service will run from the Stamford station and South
Norwalk station to Grand Central Terminal in New York. Limited
service will run from Westport.
Morning commuter train service would run every 20 minutes
from New Haven to Bridgeport on the New Haven commuter line, the
state Department of Transportation said.
Two buses will run from Bridgeport to Stamford Station
bypassing the site of the accident.
Earl Weener, a board member for the National Transportation
Safety Board (NTSB), told the news conference the agency was
finishing its probe of the crash site and would turn it over to
Metro-North on Sunday.
All the train cars have been removed, recording devices
recovered and crews were being interviewed, he said.
Weener said hundreds of pounds of track had been sent to the
NTSB laboratory in Washington. The track includes a section of
fractured rail that may have caused the accident or been damaged
by it.
"But it will take a significant amount of time to repair the
tracks," he said.
State transportation officials said that more than 2,000
feet (600 meters) of track must be repaired and replaced.
Of the more than 70 passengers and crew members injured,
eight remained hospitalized on Sunday. Three were in critical
condition, officials said.
