(Updates with repairs ahead of schedule)
By Richard Weizel
WESTPORT, Conn. May 20 Connecticut rail
commuters endured crowded and rerouted rides in to work on
Monday, as Metro-North worked to repair the busiest U.S. rail
line after a two-train collision and derailment injured more
than 70 people late last week.
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy said commuters should
expect "serious disruptions," and encouraged riders to stay home
if possible as repair crews worked to fix or replace more than
2,000 feet (600 meters) of track as well as overhead wires and
other equipment.
But by late afternoon, the railroad said that repair work
was being completed well ahead of schedule and that regular
train service will resume in time for the Wednesday morning
commute.
"We are confident that the reconstruction work, inspection
and testing will be completed in time for a normal rush hour on
Wednesday," said Metro-North President Howard Permut.
On Friday evening, a Metro-North passenger train derailed
between Fairfield and Bridgeport, Connecticut, and was struck by
another commuter train, halting full service. The site of the
crash is about 55 miles (89 km) northeast of New York City.
Many morning commuters stayed home on Monday, drove to
trains further up the line which had not been disrupted or took
shuttle buses.
Service between New York and Boston along the busy Northeast
Corridor by Amtrak, the U.S. passenger rail network, was also
suspended indefinitely due to the accident.
At the train station in Westport, Connecticut, travelers
stood in long lines returning from New York as they waited for
shuttle buses.
"I won't be doing this again, no way," said financial
consultant Joseph Calabrese, who resides in a suburb of New
Haven. "I can get more done at home without all this hassle."
Lindsey Shaughnessy, 26, of New Haven, said she had returned
from a safari in Kenya on Monday to learn she could not catch a
train to New Haven from Grand Central Terminal in New York.
"I've been in transit now for 40 hours and I just want to
get home," said Shaughnessy, dragging her luggage as she
prepared to board a shuttle bus. "You expect something like this
in Africa, but it's kind of a shock to come back to the States
and have to go through these kinds of delays."
The New York-New Haven line is the busiest rail line in the
country, serving 125,000 commuters a day, said Judd Everhart, a
spokesman for the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
Kate Miller, a daily commuter from Bridgeport, said she got
a ride into New York on Sunday night to avoid delays and took
the train back early Monday afternoon to catch a shuttle bus in
Westport.
"I haven't slept in more than 24 hours. I'm exhausted and
will take the governor's advice the rest of the week and work
from home," Miller said. "It just isn't worth it spending all
these hours commuting."
