By David Morgan
WASHINGTON May 18 Amtrak is seeking expedited
approval to equip the Philadelphia site of last week's
high-speed derailment with an automated braking system that
could have prevented the fatal mishap, according to a federal
regulatory document reviewed by Reuters.
The passenger rail operator told the Federal Communications
Commission (FCC) last Thursday that it would ask for special
temporary authority to use a radio frequency needed to operate a
speed-control system known as positive train control, or PTC, in
"the accident area," an FCC document shows.
Amtrak said previous efforts to obtain the radio bandwidth
had been thwarted. In a blog posted over the weekend, the rail
operator said litigation and regulatory proceedings "obstructed"
its attempts to purchase frequencies on the open market between
2010 and 2014.
The FCC declined to comment, but FCC staff said in the
document that they would act expeditiously on any Amtrak
request. In the past, special temporary authority has been
granted within days of an FCC review in cases without major
issues, officials said.
The document, requested by Congress in the aftermath of the
May 12 train wreck that killed eight passengers and injured more
than 200 others, was received by lawmakers last Thursday.
Robert Sumwalt, a member of the National Transportation
Safety Board, said that PTC could have prevented the accident.
The derailment occurred as the train headed north from
Washington to New York and entered a sharp curve at more than
twice the 50 mile-(80km)-per-hour speed limit.
PTC is a state-of-the-art rail control system capable of
slowing and even stopping trains to prevent accidents. Congress
has required the U.S. rail industry to adopt PTC by the end of
2015. Amtrak insists that it will meet the deadline.
Although Amtrak notified the FCC of its plans to seek
special authority two days after the accident, an Amtrak
spokeswoman said the decision was not a direct result of the
derailment. Amtrak has been discussing the topic with the FCC
since it won approval for its purchase of PTC wireless spectrum
for the New York-to-Washington line in March, the spokeswoman
said.
Amtrak officials are expected to hold a briefing on Tuesday
to discuss PTC plans.
If the request is granted, Obama administration officials
said Amtrak could operate at the 220MHz radio frequency for up
to 180 days at the accident site and the authorization could be
renewed at the end of the period.
But before deploying the system near the accident site,
officials said Amtrak must complete an engineering study to
determine whether the chosen frequency would interfere with the
ability of nearby residents to receive broadcasts from two
Philadelphia television stations.
The FCC document said Amtrak intended to complete and file
the study within the next few days, setting up an FCC review as
early as next week.
The Federal Railroad Administration on Saturday ordered
Amtrak to install an older speed-control system called automatic
train control on all north-bound trains along the area where the
crash occurred, as a prerequisite for resuming normal service on
Monday.
The House transportation committee is expected to hold a
hearing on the deadly mishap but no date has been set.
