May 26 Amtrak plans to install video cameras to
monitor the engineers of locomotives on its heavily traveled
routes in the northeastern United States following a deadly
derailment, the nation's largest passenger rail service said on
Tuesday.
The move to add cockpit cameras in trains on the Northeast
Corridor line by the year's end follows a derailment outside
Philadelphia that killed eight people and injured about 200.
"Inward-facing video cameras will help improve safety and
serve as a valuable investigative tool," Amtrak Chief Executive
Joe Boardman said in a statement.
The cameras will be installed in 70 locomotives that power
trains on the Washington-to-Boston northeast corridor, as well
as service between New York, Philadelphia and Harrisburg,
Pennsylvania.
Amtrak is still looking into ways to install cameras in the
high-speed locomotives that power its Acela express line through
the region and on diesel-powered locomotives.
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from
Connecticut, which is served by Amtrak, praised the move but
called on federal regulators to mandate similar cameras on all
U.S. rail locomotives.
"Inward-facing cameras, with the right privacy protections
for employees, are a critical way to make our railroads safer,"
Blumenthal said. "Cameras improve accident investigations, deter
unsafe behavior, and detect compliance with safety laws, which
is why I have urged their installation as soon as possible."
The northbound train involved in the May 12 derailment
accelerated to 106 miles per hour (171 kilometers per hour) from
70 mph (113 kph) in the minute before the crash, which occurred
on a sharp curve. Investigators have not yet concluded why the
train sped up so dramatically but are looking into possibilities
including equipment malfunction or human error and are analyzing
the engineer's cell phone records to find out whether he may
have been making a phone call or texting in the time leading up
to the accident.
Amtrak engineers are required to turn off their phones when
behind the controls.
The Federal Railroad Administration last week ordered Amtrak
to take immediate steps to improve the safety of its busiest
route, including identifying dangerous curves along the
Northeast Corridor where slower speeds could reduce the risk of
mishap.
