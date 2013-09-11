(Corrects spokesman's name throughout to Schulz, not Schultz as
first sent)
By Myles Miller
BALTIMORE, Sept 11 Amtrak suspended all train
service between Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., on Wednesday
after overhead wires were damaged in Maryland, the passenger
railroad said.
Engineers were assessing extensive damage to the wires that
power the high-speed Acela Express and Northeast Regional trains
and service may not be restored until later this evening, said
Amtrak spokesman Craig Schulz.
Amtrak is unsure what caused the damage to the wires in
Elkton, Maryland. "Something got tangled up in the wires,"
Schulz said.
In addition to the Amtrak trains - which according to July
data carry about 939,602 people a month - all other trains that
use the tracks are not operating between the two cities. Schulz
said "dozens of trains" were affected.
Initially, Amtrak suspended service between Baltimore and
Wilmington, but the area was expanded to include Philadelphia
and Washington.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Tim Dobbyn)