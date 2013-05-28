Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON May 28 A CSX Corp freight train derailed northeast of Baltimore on Tuesday, sparking a fire and causing buildings to collapse, authorities said.
The train derailed shortly after 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) at White Marsh, Maryland, and there were no reports of injuries, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore County Police Department said. The cause of the accident was unknown.
The Baltimore County Fire Department said on its official Twitter feed that there was a fire at the scene. Preliminary reports said several buildings had collapsed, it said.
Baltimore's WBAL-AM radio reported that several freight cars were on fire.
* EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r8sCMk) Further company coverage: