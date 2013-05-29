(Adds details of train cargo and destination from CSX)
WASHINGTON May 28 A freight train carrying
hazardous chemicals and a variety of other materials collided
with a truck northeast of Baltimore on Tuesday, injuring the
truck driver and sparking a fire, authorities said.
About 15 CSX Corp train cars derailed shortly after
2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) near White Marsh, Maryland, and caught
fire, sending a thick column of black smoke into the air, TV
pictures showed.
The driver of the truck struck by the train was sent to a
Baltimore shock trauma center in serious condition, the
Baltimore County Police and Fire Department said in a statement.
Two CSX workers on the train were unhurt, it said.
At least one of the rail cars contained sodium chlorate, an
oxidizer used in a variety of industrial processes, CSX said in
a statement. The U.S. Department of Transportation classifies
sodium chlorate as a hazardous material, according to CSX.
The train, being pulled by two locomotives, had 45 rail cars
that also contained products such as lumber and printing paper,
according to CSX.
A police and fire spokeswoman said people were advised to
leave a nearby 20-block area, with those staying behind urged to
keep windows closed and air conditioners off.
It was the third significant rail crash in the United States
in the past two weeks. On Saturday, two freight trains operated
by BNSF Railway Co and Union Pacific Corp crashed at a rail
intersection in rural Missouri, injuring seven people.
That accident came a little more than a week after a Metro
North commuter train derailed near Fairfield, Connecticut. That
accident injured more than 70 people and shut down traffic on
one of the most heavily traveled passenger rail corridors in the
United States.
On Friday, an interstate highway bridge in a rural part of
Washington state collapsed after a truck carrying a large load
hit a support beam. The collapse sent vehicles and drivers
tumbling into a frigid river.
The CSX train involved in Tuesday's incident was traveling
from Selkirk, New York, to Waycross, Georgia. An investigation
is underway, CSX said.
