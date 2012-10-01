(Adds details)
LOS ANGELES Oct 1 Some 30 people were injured
on Monday when a tractor-trailer truck crashed through a rail
crossing signal and collided with an Amtrak passenger train in
central California, causing the train to derail, authorities
said.
There were no immediate reports of fatalities or critical
injuries from the accident near the city of Hanford, about 30
miles (50 km) south of Fresno, Kings County Assistant Sheriff
Dave Putnam said.
"It doesn't appear that there are major injuries," Putnam
said, describing the injuries as mostly cuts, scrapes and broken
bones. "We had a life-flight helicopter standing by, but
everybody was transported to the hospital by ground units."
Putnam said the truck slammed into the five-car passenger
train shortly after noon, knocking three cars off the track.
Authorities have not yet determined why the truck driver,
who was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, did not stop
at the gate.
Putnam said the southbound train rolling between the San
Francisco Bay Area and Bakersfield derailed next to an alfalfa
field outside Hanford. Dozens of emergency personnel set up a
triage area in the field, he said.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Philip Barbara)