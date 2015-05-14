(Adds comments from Brookings expert, President Obama and
WASHINGTON May 14 The Amtrak derailment in
Philadelphia revived concerns on Thursday about the crumbling
infrastructure in the United States and Washington's failure to
address the problem, with U.S. House Speaker John Boehner
lashing out at Democrats who linked the two.
Boehner, a Republican, said Democrats were wrong to suggest
that Amtrak funding cuts were partly to blame for the train
crash on Tuesday that killed eight people.
Dismissing a reporter's question about Amtrak's budget in
light of the accident as "stupid," he said the passenger
service's safety programs were adequately funded.
"Obviously, it's not about funding," the Republican leader
told a news conference.
"The train was going twice the speed limit. Adequate funds
were there, no funding has been cut from rail safety and the
House passed a bill earlier this spring to reauthorize Amtrak
and authorize a lot of these programs."
But rail experts and Democrats contend that Amtrak budget
cuts have caused delays to the installation of "positive train
control" technology, which can automatically slow or stop a
train to prevent an accident.
Although Congress in 2008 mandated it for all rail lines by
the end of 2015, it was not deployed on the rail yard curve
where the train derailed.
"There's a lot we don't know, but it does appear clear that
if there was this positive train control technology deployed
throughout the corridor, particularly around this curve, which
has been historically dangerous, that the crash could have been
prevented or could have been mitigated," said Robert Puentes, an
infrastructure expert at the liberal-leaning Brookings
Institution in Washington.
Senator Charles Schumer, the Senate's third-ranking
Democrat, called Boehner's comments "patently false" and said
insufficient funding has delayed positive train control.
"To deny a connection between the accident and underfunding
Amtrak is to deny reality," the New York Democrat added.
President Barack Obama called for more investment in
infrastructure.
"We are a growing country with a growing economy. We need to
invest in the infrastructure that keeps us that way. And not
just when something bad happens, like a bridge collapse or a
train derailment, but all the time," he said at a news
conference at Camp David in Maryland.
In an apparent change of heart, Republican Senator Kelly
Ayotte said Congress should re-examine the timing of adoption of
positive train control and asked the chairman of the Senate
Commerce Committee to schedule a hearing on the issue.
Ayotte was a co-sponsor of legislation passed by the
committee that would have given the rail industry five more
years, until 2020, to deploy the technology.
"The committee should use this hearing to examine the
circumstances of the crash in Philadelphia and revisit the
issue," Ayotte wrote in a letter to Senate Commerce Committee
Chairman John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota.
The Republican-controlled House Appropriations Committee on
Tuesday approved a $262 million cut in Amtrak's capital
investment programs as part of a $54 billion spending bill for
transportation and housing programs.
Tensions on infrastructure funding were rising as a May 31
deadline approached to renew federal Highway Trust Fund spending
authority for road, bridge and rail transit projects.
Boehner joined other lawmakers on Thursday in acknowledging
only a short-term extension of the fund could be arranged by May
31. Some lawmakers pressed for only a two-month extension, while
others want to extend transportation authority until the end of
2015.
