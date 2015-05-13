May 13 The engineer of the Amtrak train that
derailed in Philadelphia killing seven applied emergency brakes
just moments before the fatal accident, a U.S. transportation
safety investigator said on Wednesday.
"Just moments before the derailment, the train was placed
into engineer-induced braking, and this means that the engineer
applied full emergency brake applications," National
Transportation Safety Board member Robert Sumwalt told a news
conference in Philadelphia.
He said investigators had not yet talked to the engineer and
would give him a "day or two" to convalesce.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann in Washington; Editing by Eric
Beech)