NEW YORK Feb 16 A CSX Corp train
hauling crude derailed in West Virginia, setting 14 cars ablaze
and forcing the evacuation of two nearby towns in the second
significant oil-train incident in three days, local media
reported on Monday.
At least one of the tank cars careened into the Kanawha
River another plowed into a house before bursting into flames,
wvgazette.com cited Lawrence Messina, communications director
for the state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety,
as saying in a report on its website.
WOWK television reported that the nearby towns of Adena
Village and Boomer Bottom were being evacuated after the
incident, which occurred at 1:30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT). There were
no initial reports of any injuries or fatalities. A CSX
spokesperson did not immediately reply to messages seeking
comment.
It was not immediately clear where the train was heading or
whose oil it was carrying. However, the crash occurred less than
200 miles (320 km) west of Lynchburg, Virginia, where another
CSX train bound for an East Coast oil terminal run by Plains All
American Pipelines derailed and erupted in flames last
April.
Kanawha County Manager Jennifer Sayre told the Charleston
Gazette that there was burning oil on the Kanawha River, and
that county officials have told water company officials in Cedar
Grove and Montgomery to shut down their water intakes.
Local websites showed images of large flames and a thick
plume of black smoke near a partly frozen river, with a number
of houses nearby.
The latest incident comes just two days after Canadian
National Railways train from Alberta's oil sands
derailed in a remote wooded area of northern Ontario. CN said 29
of 100 cars were involved and seven caught fire. No injuries
were reported, but the cars were still on fire on
Monday.
A boom in oil shipments by rail and a spate of derailments
across North America have put heightened focus on rail safety.
In 2013, 47 people were killed in the Quebec town of
Lac-Mégantic after a train carrying crude oil derailed and
exploded.
(by Jonathan Leff; Editing by Chris Reese and Tom Brown)