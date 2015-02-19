(Updates throughout with comments from CSX and government
officials)
By Jarrett Renshaw
NEW YORK Feb 19 CSX has notified state
officials of its plans to bypass the scene of a crude train
derailment and continue delivering oil to a terminal on the
Virginia coast, emergency management officials from Virginia and
West Virginia said Wednesday.
A train carrying North Dakota crude to an oil depot in
Yorktown, Virginia, derailed on Monday in a small town 33 miles
southeast of Charleston, causing 20 tank cars to catch fire. As
of Wednesday afternoon, there were still small fires at the
scene.
Early last year, the Obama administration ordered all rail
operators to disclose their crude routes to local and state
emergency management officials. The companies must also report
any changes.
"All appropriate state notifications are complete for
re-routing of oil shipments that would typically use that line.
Those shipments will use a combination of CSX and other
railroads to reach eastern Virginia destinations," CSX spokesman
Gary Sease said in an email Thursday.
CSX has notified West Virginia and Virginia officials of its
plans to use other rail lines to deliver crude oil, state
officials confirmed. Part of the plan is to use a Norfolk
Southern line, West Virginia officials said.
States have taken differing approaches to releasing the
routes to the public. Some see a risk of attacks or sabotage if
routes are disclosed and say it is confidential company
information. Others regard it as the public's right to know.
West Virginia refuses to disclose the routes, while Virginia
does.
"That's the best legal advice we have. It's proprietary
information, said Chris Stadelman, a spokesman for West Virginia
Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin, a Democrat.
In the past, Virginia has released the details, and a state
official was determining whether to release the changes.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; editing by Andrew Hay)