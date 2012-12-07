By Dave Warner
| PAULSBORO, N.J.
PAULSBORO, N.J. Dec 7 Residents evacuated after
last week's freight train derailment spewed toxic vinyl chloride
began returning home on Friday as tests of the air came back
clean, a Coast Guard official said.
Exactly one week after a bridge collapsed, derailing seven
of the 82 Conrail freight-train cars crossing the Mantua Creek,
residents who were ordered out of 148 homes nearest the wreck
were allowed back into their homes on Friday afternoon.
Coast Guard Captain Kathy Moore said air tests in the south
New Jersey town showed no further evidence of vinyl chloride,
which had leaked from a gash in one tanker that tumbled into the
waterway that feeds into the Delaware River near Philadelphia.
At the time of the wreck, authorities said 12,000 gallons
(45,425 liters) of vinyl chloride had escaped.
Groups of residents were being led to their homes by law
enforcement and air quality officials. The Coast Guard also
offered in-home air quality checks to any resident seeking
further assurance that their home is safe.
"Our priority has been and continues to be the safety of
Paulsboro residents," Moore said.
Earlier in the week, residents said they were anxious to get
back home after living in a series of hotels.
"I've been in tears because I want to go home," said Terri
Manning, 51, who was evacuated with her husband and son from
their home about 200 yards from the wreck.
"My parakeet is in the house. She's probably dead by now,"
said Manning, a farmers market worker who said she had spent all
her cash paying for hotels and other emergency living expenses.
Vinyl chloride is a highly toxic and flammable industrial
chemical. Exposure to it can cause respiratory problems,
coughing and light-headedness, said Lawrence Ragonese, spokesman
for the state Department of Environmental Protection.
The failed rail-bridge is near both residential and
commercial sections of the town of 6,100 people, which is also
home to two oil refineries as well as chemical plants.
Conrail is jointly owned by rail operators CSX Corp
and Norfolk Southern Corp.