NEW YORK Feb 17 Twenty five oil train tank cars derailed and 20 caught fire after a derailment in West Virginia on Monday, CSX said in a statement on Tuesday. Several cars are leaking oil from valves, CSX said.

No tank cars fell into the Kanawha River after the derailment, the cause of which is under investigation, the statement said. (Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Chris Reese)