By Edward McAllister
NEW YORK Feb 18 Tank cars from a derailed oil
train were still on fire in West Virginia on Wednesday, two days
after an explosive accident in which 25 cars went off the rails,
a CSX Corp spokeswoman said.
Twenty cars caught fire after Monday's derailment in the
small town of Mount Carbon 33 miles (54 km) southeast of
Charleston.
"We still have some fires on and near tank cars," CSX
railroad spokeswoman Melanie Cost said, without giving an exact
number. The burning cars were being left to burn out, and some
cars were still leaking oil.
The fires destroyed a house and prompted the evacuation of
two nearby towns. No serious injuries were reported.
More than 100 people remained evacuated from their homes on
Wednesday, Cost said.
Booms were deployed in the nearby Kanawha River to collect
any leaking oil but none was detected in water tests carried out
by local water provider West Virginia American Water. The
company said in a statement that it restored water service to
all customers in the area after closing a nearby water treatment
plant following Monday's accident. Hourly water samples will be
conducted while the clean up continues, it said.
The Federal Railroad Administration was investigating
factors that may have played a part in the accident, including
track conditions, the train's speed before it derailed and the
weather, according to CSX.
When workers can approach the scene, CSX hopes to begin
putting some of the tank cars that were not burned back on the
rails.
All the tank cars on the 109-car train were newer models
built after 2011 know as CPC 1232, the railroad said, and not
the older DOT-111 cars that have been criticized for being prone
to puncture in accidents.
