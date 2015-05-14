(Updates with identity of victim)
By Jarrett Renshaw
PHILADELPHIA May 13 An Amtrak train that
derailed in Philadelphia, killing seven people and injuring more
than 200, was barreling into a curved stretch of track at
100-plus miles per hour, twice the speed limit, when the
engineer slammed on the brakes, U.S. investigators said on
Wednesday.
Hours after launching their probe into the cause of the
accident, experts from the National Transportation Safety Board
(NTSB) also concluded the derailment would have been prevented
by installation of an advanced safety system called "positive
train control," NTSB board member Robert Sumwalt said.
The engineer of the New York City-bound passenger train
fully applied the locomotive's emergency braking system as it
entered the left-hand curve in the rail line, where the maximum
allowed speed is 50 mph (80 kph), Sumwalt told a news
conference.
The brakes managed to only slightly slow the train from 106
mph (171 kph) to 102 mph in the few seconds before the
locomotive and all seven passenger cars derailed, he said.
A city official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
identified the train's driver as Brandon Bostian, reported to be
aged 32. A University of Missouri graduate with a business
degree, he has worked as an Amtrak engineer for more than four
years and previously served as a conductor for the railway,
according to his LinkedIn page.
The engineer, among those hurt in the wreck, could not be
reached immediately for comment.
Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter reacted with dismay to the
disclosure of the train's speed, calling it "astounding,
devastating."
"One-hundred, six miles per hour in a 50 mile-per-hour zone
... that's just insane," the mayor said.
Authorities have offered no explanation for why the No. 188
train, which originated in Washington, D.C. and had stopped in
Philadelphia's 30th Street station about 10 minutes earlier, was
traveling at more than double its authorized speed.
Sumwalt said NTSB investigators had yet to interview the
engineer but planned to after he had a day or two to convalesce.
ABC News reported that Bostian's lawyer told the network his
client has no memory of the crash itself and "no explanation"
for what happened, but was cooperating with authorities and had
voluntarily turned over a blood sample and his cell phone.
The attorney, whom ABC did not name, said Bostian recalls
driving the train to the area of the crash generally, then later
getting tossed around, coming to and finding his bag and cell
phone before dialing emergency-911, the network reported.
ABC also quoted the attorney as saying Bostian had "no
health issues to speak of" before the wreck and was on no
medications. The engineer suffered a concussion and a gash to
his head that required 14 staples to close, the lawyer told ABC.
Bostian was treated for his injuries at Einstein Medical
Center and released, a hospital spokesman said.
MORE DATA TO COLLECT
Sumwalt said data from the "black box" recorder recovered at
the crash site had yet to be fully analyzed, and investigators
also planned to examine video footage from forward-facing
cameras attached to the train.
He said the NTSB team expected to remain on the crash scene,
in north Philadelphia's Port Richmond section along the Delaware
River, for about a week.
In addition to speed, the NTSB has said it was focusing on
the condition of the tracks and signaling equipment, crew
training and the performance of the five-person crew.
Rail service along Amtrak's Northeast Corridor, the
country's busiest with 12 million passengers a year, was
disrupted after the accident at about 9:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday
(0130 GMT Wednesday), leaving travelers scrambling for
alternatives.
Rescue workers on Wednesday were still pulling apart the
twisted metal and sifting through debris left by the crash. One
of the rail cars landed upside down and three were tossed on
their sides, while passengers and luggage were sent flying,
survivors said.
Authorities have not yet accounted for everyone believed to
have been on board.
Hospitals in the area reported treating more than 200
people, city officials said. Amtrak has said 243 people,
including a crew of five, were on board.
The crash seemed likely to heighten moves to expand positive
train control, or PTC, systems, designed to prevent high-speed
derailments. No such system was in effect at the site of the
Amtrak crash, officials said.
"We feel that had such a system been installed in this
section of track, this accident would not have occurred,"
Sumwalt said.
Positive train control automatically slows or even halts
trains moving too fast or heading into a danger zone. Under
current law, the rail industry must adopt the technology by
year-end.
The crash came a day before the House Appropriations
Committee approved a transportation budget for the next fiscal
year that included a funding cut for Amtrak.
One amendment proposed by Democrats called for $825 million
in capital investments in PTC technologies for passenger rail,
but it was blocked by the Republican majority.
Among those killed were Midshipman Justin Zemser, on leave
from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; Associated
Press video software architect Jim Gaines, 48, a father of two
who had attended meetings in Washington and was returning home
to New Jersey; Derrick Griffith, 42, a dean of student affairs
at Medgar Evers College in New York; and Abid Gilani, a senior
vice president at Wells Fargo & Co's commercial real
estate division.
(Additional reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst, Laila Kearney and
Ryan McNeill in New York, Susan Heavey in Washington and Dan
Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Writing by Frank McGurty and Steve
Gorman; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Lisa Shumaker and Paul Tait)