* Police launch criminal investigation into Tuesday's crash
* Engineer says he remembers little about derailment that
killed 8
* New safety technology could have prevented crash -NTSB
* First lawsuit filed in accident that injured 200 people
(Adds pre-crash details from NTSB briefing)
By Jarrett Renshaw and Laila Kearney
PHILADELPHIA/NEW YORK, May 14 A portrait of the
engineer at the helm of a speeding Amtrak train that derailed in
Philadelphia began to emerge on Thursday as the man's lawyer
said his client could not remember the crash, and rescuers
pulled an eighth body from the wreckage.
With the engineer facing intense scrutiny over his role in
the accident, Philadelphia police said they launched a criminal
investigation into Tuesday's crash of the New York-bound train.
The locomotive and all seven cars jumped the tracks while
barreling into a curve at more than 100 miles per hour (160 km
per hour), twice the speed limit.
In the latest revelation of circumstances surrounding the
crash, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the
train had inexplicably sped up from about 70 mph to 100-plus mph
in the last 65 seconds before the crash, according to video from
the locomotive's front-facing camera.
The NSTB on Wednesday disclosed that the engineer,
identified as Brandon Bostian, 32, had fully engaged the train's
emergency braking system seconds before the wreck.
But his attorney, Robert Goggin, said Bostian was unable to
recall hitting the brakes or much else about the derailment,
which left a trail of twisted metal and human carnage along the
tracks, and injured more than 200 people.
NTSB member Robert Sumwalt, updating reporters on the
board's probe into the cause of the wreck, said the engineer has
agreed to be interviewed by agency investigators, who were
giving him a day or two to recuperate from his injuries first,
and that he was entitled to be accompanied by his lawyer.
"We look very much forward to the opportunity to interview
him. We appreciate that opportunity. We feel that interview will
provide us a lot of information," Sumwalt said.
While Bostian recovered in seclusion, bits and pieces about
his life started to surface. A University of Missouri graduate
with a business degree, he has been an engineer for more than
four years after working with Amtrak as a conductor, according
to his LinkedIn page. While in college, he worked in a Target
Corp store.
Bostian, who hails from Memphis, Tennessee, was described as
quiet and unassuming by people who crossed his path in Forest
Hills, a middle-class section of Queens where he resides.
Jose Quinones, 65, the superintendent of the large brick
building where Bostian makes his home, said he was an easy-going
tenant who had lived there for two or three years. While polite,
Bostian mostly kept to himself, Quinones said.
But Yochana Mashat, 58, who lives on the same floor as
Bostian described his neighbor as standoffish.
He said he regularly rode the elevator with Bostian but
never spoke to him. "He's like a statue," Mashat said.
Hours after the derailment, Bostian blacked out his Facebook
Inc profile photo while dozens of his Facebook friends
wrote comments, offering condolences and encouragement.
Efforts to reach Bostian's relatives and social media
connections were unsuccessful.
"REMEMBERS COMING INTO THE CURVE"
Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter said the engineer spoke
briefly with investigators in the hours after the crash but
declined to be interviewed in depth.
At a news briefing, Police Chief Inspector Joe Sullivan said
his department was working with Philadelphia District Attorney
Seth Williams on an investigation.
Bostian was cooperating with authorities, according to
Goggin, his lawyer, but had no memory of the crash and no
explanation for what happened.
"He remembers coming into the curve, he remembers attempting
to reduce speed, but thereafter he was knocked out just like all
the other passengers on the train," Goggin said on ABC's "Good
Morning America" program.
Bostian, who suffered a concussion and gash to his head,
does not recall deploying the emergency brakes, the lawyer said.
"We will have to wait for his memory to come back or for
other facts to be ascertained by the NTSB," the lawyer said.
Sumwalt said it was common for someone to suffer memory loss
after a traumatic event.
In his briefing to reporters on Thursday, Sumwalt said a
track inspection in that stretch of railroad the day before the
crash turned up nothing unusual, and tests of the train's brakes
before it left Union Station in Washington on Tuesday likewise
found no problems.
Contrary to speculation that the driver might have been
running late, Sumwalt also said the train had departed its
previous stop 10 minutes earlier on time.
While many questions about Tuesday's wreck remain
unanswered, Sumwalt has said the derailment could have been
avoided by an advanced safety system called "positive train
control" (PTC), which automatically slows or halts trains moving
too fast or heading into a danger zone.
Amtrak said it aims to have the technology up and running
between Washington and Boston by the end of the year, as
required by law. For now, the rail line only has intermittent
PTC service, an Amtrak official said.
Authorities have accounted for all 243 people, including
five crew, believed to have been on the train when it crashed,
the mayor said.
On Thursday morning, a cadaver dog found the body of a
passenger in the twisted metal of the first car, Philadelphia
Fire Commissioner Derrick Sawyer said.
Litigation stemming from the wreck began on Thursday with
the filing of a claim against Amtrak by an employee of the
railway who said he was riding train No. 188 as a passenger and
suffered a traumatic brain injury and other injuries. The
lawsuit seeks more than $150,000 in damages.
(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington and Curtis
Skinner in San Francisco; Writing by Frank McGurty and Steve
Gorman; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Toni Reinhold, Lisa Shumaker
and Ken Wills)