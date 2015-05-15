By Jarrett Renshaw
| PHILADELPHIA
PHILADELPHIA May 15 Investigators on Friday
sought to explain why an Amtrak train that crashed in
Philadelphia had accelerated in the minute before it derailed,
raising questions about whether the engineer's actions or
mechanical failure, or both, caused the fatal accident.
A much-anticipated interview with the engineer, Brandon
Bostian, could provide a major piece of the puzzle, federal
investigators say.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has said the
train sped up from about 70 miles per hour (113 kph) to 100-plus
mph in the last 65 seconds before the crash, based on a video
taken by the locomotive's front-facing camera. The NTSB is
investigating what caused the acceleration.
Earlier, investigators disclosed that Bostian, 32, had
slammed on the emergency braking system seconds before the
wreck, as the train entered a curve. That slowed the train to
102 mph, or twice the speed limit on that stretch, before it
derailed, killing eight passengers and injuring more than 200
others.
Experts said the train's speed in the moments before the
crash raised a number of questions: Could a technical glitch
have caused the locomotive to speed up so rapidly? Would it take
a deliberate action by the engineer? Or could human error, a
medical issue, or some other factor like clumsiness explain the
sudden burst of speed?
The agency hopes to interview the engineer in the "next few
days," said Robert Sumwalt, an NTSB member, after Bostian
recuperates sufficiently from a concussion suffered in the
Tuesday evening crash.
Charles Culver, a certified conductor and engineer based in
Texas who is not connected to the investigation, said the
throttle of the locomotive that Bostian was operating has eight
settings, with each click forward accelerating the train. The
eighth setting is the highest.
Culver, who runs a rail consulting firm, said it does not
take much force to move the throttle forward and it was possible
the engineer could have fallen and moved the throttle. Passenger
trains, unlike freight trains, can increase speed rapidly, he
said.
"In order to increase the speed as much as it was increased
in this case, you would have had to really, really move the
throttle," Culver said. "Frankly, I am puzzled about the whole
thing. It's not like it was a few miles per hour over the speed
limit."
Culver said it was possible the engineer lost awareness of
the train's location due to some medical condition, such as a
stroke.
All engineers are required to know speed restrictions on
their routes.
"He could have had his hand on the lever and perhaps he
twitched," said Howard Spier, a lawyer and former president of
the Academy of Rail Labor Attorneys. "Right now, that's the
$64,000 question."
The engineer's attorney, Robert Goggin, has said Bostian was
unable to recall much about the derailment, but his memory could
improve as the effects of the concussion subside.
Goggin has also said Bostian had turned off his cell phone,
as Amtrak requires of all engineers behind the controls.
In a briefing to reporters on Thursday, the NTSB's Sumwalt
said federal law requires transportation personnel involved in
an accident to be tested for drugs or alcohol but that it takes
time for the results to come back.
"EXCELLENT ACCELERATION CAPABILITIES"
A track inspection the day before the crash turned up
nothing unusual, and tests of the train's brakes before it left
Union Station in Washington on Tuesday also found no problems,
Sumwalt said.
Contrary to speculation that the driver might have been
running late, Sumwalt also said the train departed its previous
stop 10 minutes earlier on time.
In service for just over a year, the locomotive was an
Amtrak City Sprinter 64, or ACS-64, powered by overhead electric
lines, the NTSB said.
That type of locomotive has "excellent acceleration
capabilities" to sustain speeds of 125 mph while pulling up to
18 coaches, according to an Amtrak document seen by Reuters.
The document says an on-board computer system can notify the
engineer of any maintenance issues and can take self-corrective
action to maintain operation of the
locomotive and ensure safety.
Sumwalt said there were no known problems involving
unintended acceleration with this type of locomotive, but added
that the agency would look closer into that possibility.
Sumwalt said investigators were looking at whether the
train's "alerter," designed to sound if the engineer had not
made "any inputs" in a certain time, sounded an alarm before the
crash.
(Additional reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst and Barbara Goldberg
in New York, and David Morgan and Mark Hosenball in Washington;
Writing by Frank McGurty; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)