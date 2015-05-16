* NTSB interview with conductor led to new twist in crash
probe
* Engineer tells investigators he recalls nothing after last
stop
* FBI called in to examine windshield
* Train's excessive speed still not explained
(Adds media account of federal order)
By Jarrett Renshaw
PHILADELPHIA, May 15 The Amtrak train that
derailed in Philadelphia and a separate commuter train in the
vicinity may have been hit by projectiles of some kind shortly
before the wreck, a U.S. transportation official said on Friday,
after investigators interviewed members of the Amtrak crew.
But when questioned for the first time about the crash
Tuesday night, the Amtrak engineer who was driving the train
said he had no memory of anything that happened shortly before
the wreck, which killed eight people and injured more than 200
others, said Robert Sumwalt, a member of the National
Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was called in to
examine a remnant of the Amtrak locomotive's shattered
windshield with a circular damage pattern, Sumwalt said.
The revelation that Amtrak train No. 188 might have been
struck by a bullet, rock or other object added an unexpected
twist to a crash probe that initially focused on why the train
had accelerated to over 100 miles per hour (160 km per hour) in
the minute before it barreled into a curved track segment where
the authorized speed limit was just 50 mph (80 kph).
An assistant conductor told NTSB investigators on Friday
that the train run that day had been unremarkable until a few
minutes after pulling out of Philadelphia's 30th Street station,
the last stop before the accident, Sumwalt said.
At that point, she heard the engineer, 32-year-old Brandon
Bostian, talking by radio with the driver of another train from
the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA).
The other driver, according to her account, said he had
reported to a train dispatcher that his windshield had been
cracked by a projectile that he believed was either fired from a
gun or thrown at his train, and that he had made an emergency
stop as a result, Sumwalt said.
The conductor told investigators that Bostian then replied
that he believed his own New York-bound Amtrak train had been
similarly struck, Sumwalt said.
It was moments later that the Amtrak train began to round
the curved section of track at twice the authorized speed and
derailed in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood along the
Delaware River, according to her account.
Sumwalt said FBI agents would arrive on Friday night to
examine a portion of the lower left-hand corner of the
locomotive's battered windshield that appeared to have been
cracked by a flying object of some type.
The Philadelphia Inquirer and other media outlets reported
Friday that a third train, an Amtrak Acela, had also been hit by
an unidentified projectile that cracked a window on one of the
cars about five minutes before it entered the 30th Street
station, citing an account of a passenger.
CBS News cited federal safety investigators as saying they
were aware of the report of a third train being hit.
The Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources, reported
late on Friday that the Federal Railroad Administration has
ordered Amtrak to modify its current signal system to guard
against overspeeding at several curves along the Northeast
Corridor, including the site of Tuesday's derailment.
TRAIN'S SPEED RAISES QUESTIONS
Sumwalt said investigators still have no explanation for why
the train was going as fast as it was, and why it had
accelerated from 70 mph to 100-plus mph in the 65 seconds before
the crash, as was shown on video footage taken by a camera
mounted on the locomotive.
The engineer had slammed on the emergency breaking system
seconds before the wreck, investigators said.
Sumwalt said on Friday that Bostian told them he had no
recollection of doing that, or of anything else after ringing
the train's signal bell as it rolled through the North
Philadelphia station - about midway between the 30th Street stop
and the crash site.
Otherwise, Bostian reported no difficulties during what he
remembers of the run, telling investigators he did not feel
fatigued or have any illness before the accident, Sumwalt said.
He said Bostian was accompanied by his lawyer but was
"extremely cooperative" during the 90-minute interview.
Experts said the train's speed in the moments before the
crash raised several questions: Could a technical glitch have
caused the locomotive to speed up so rapidly? Would it take a
deliberate action by the engineer? Or could human error, a
medical issue, or some other factor like clumsiness explain the
sudden burst of speed?
Sumwalt said the train, as designed, can only be accelerated
by manual control, but the NTSB would examine whether a
mechanical malfunction could have caused the train to speed up
on its own.
He said Bostian reported to investigators that he had
experienced technical problems on his way south to Washington
from New York earlier that day. He did not elaborate.
Bostian, he said, began his railroad career as a brakeman
while in college, joined Amtrak as a conductor in 2006 and
became a locomotive engineer in 2010. He had been on this
particular route for several weeks, driving the train from New
York to Washington and back once a day, five days a week.
Steve Sullivan, a conductor turned consultant at RL Banks
and Associates, said it was unlikely that a mechanical issue
with the locomotive caused the acceleration, though the NTSB has
not ruled out that possibility. Sullivan said he never heard of
a train accelerating without someone moving the throttle.
The throttle of the locomotive that Bostian was operating
has eight settings, with each click forward accelerating the
train, said Charles Culver, a certified conductor and engineer
based in Texas who is not connected to the investigation.
Culver said it does not take much force to move the throttle
forward and it was possible the engineer could have fallen and
moved the throttle. Passenger trains, unlike freight trains, can
increase speed rapidly, he said.
"In order to increase the speed as much as it was increased
in this case, you would have had to really, really move the
throttle," Culver said. "Frankly, I am puzzled about the whole
thing."
All engineers are required to know speed restrictions on
their routes, but Culver said it was possible the engineer lost
awareness of the train's location due to some medical condition.
Sullivan offered another possible scenario, though it was
entirely speculative: "Something distracted him. He lost focus,
and he thought he already went through the turn and that's why
he was accelerating," the consultant said.
The engineer's attorney, Robert Goggin, has said Bostian had
turned off his cell phone, as Amtrak requires of all engineers
behind the controls.
The NTSB's Sumwalt said federal law requires transportation
personnel involved in an accident to be tested for drugs or
alcohol but it would take "some time" for those results to come
back.
(Additional reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst and Barbara Goldberg
in New York, and David Morgan and Mark Hosenball in Washington;
Writing by Frank McGurty and Steve Gorman; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe, Lisa Shumaker, Ken Wills and Richard Borsuk)