By Patrick Rucker
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 17 U.S. federal investigators
have found no record that the engineer of the Amtrak commuter
train that crashed in Philadelphia last week reported an object
hit his locomotive in the minutes before it derailed, a U.S.
official said on Sunday.
The comment by Robert Sumwalt, a member of the National
Transportation Safety Board, comes as investigators are looking
to explain what caused a circular pattern of damage found on the
locomotive's windshield after the accident.
"We listened to the dispatch tape, and we heard no
communications at all from the Amtrak engineer to the dispatch
center to say that something had struck his train," Sumwalt told
ABC television's "This Week." Sumwalt spoke on several
television networks on Sunday.
The NTSB has asked the FBI to help it examine the damage to
the windshield, which is about the size of a grapefruit.
"This idea of something striking the train, that's one of
the many things we are looking at right now," he said.
Sumwalt told CBS that investigators have all but ruled out
the idea that a gunshot caused the damage to the windshield.
On Friday, investigators interviewed two assistant
conductors and the engineer who was driving the train when it
derailed. The accident killed eight passengers and sent 200 to
local hospitals.
One conductor had told investigators she may have heard the
engineer say over the train's radio that something hit the
windshield, Sumwalt said. But so far officials have found no
independent corroboration of such a communication.
The engineer, Brandon Bostian, 32, who suffered a concussion
in the crash, has told investigators he has no memory of what
occurred after the train pulled out of the North Philadelphia
station, just before the crash.
The train, which was barreling north at double the 50 mile
speed limit when it entered a sharp curve and derailed, was
traveling from Washington to New York with 243 people on board.
Before Friday's disclosure about possible projectiles, the
probe was focusing on why the train accelerated from 70 to 106
mph in the minute before it derailed.
The NTSB has not ruled out mechanical issues, human error or
a deliberate act by the engineer, among other factors.
But Sumwalt said on Sunday that if the train was operating
as it should, it would have taken a deliberate move by the
engineer for the train to gain speed.
"The only way that an operable train can accelerate would be
if the engineer pushed the throttle forward," Sumwalt said on
CNN's "State of the Union."
Federal investigators were also looking into a report by the
Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority (SEPTA) that an
unidentified object hit one of its commuter trains in the area
about 20 to 30 minutes before the Amtrak crash.
There is also an unconfirmed report by local Philadelphia
media that a passenger on an Amtrak Acela train in the vicinity
of the crash said a projectile had hit that train as well.
(Writing by Frank McGurty; Editing by Chris Reese)