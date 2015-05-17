(Adds Amtrak restoring Philadelphia-New York service on Monday,
paragraph 2)
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON May 17 U.S. federal investigators
have found no record that the engineer of the Amtrak commuter
train that crashed in Philadelphia last week reported an object
hit his locomotive in the minutes before it derailed, a U.S.
official said on Sunday.
The U.S. passenger rail service said on Sunday it would
restore full service between Philadelphia and New York at 5:30
a.m. on Monday following last Tuesday's derailment that killed
eight people and injured more than 200.
In an interview on ABC television's "This Week," National
Transportation Safety Board member Robert Sumwalt said: "We
listened to the dispatch tape, and we heard no communications at
all from the Amtrak engineer to the dispatch center to say that
something had struck his train."
The comment by Sumwalt comes as investigators are looking to
explain what caused a circular pattern of damage found on the
locomotive's windshield after the accident.
The NTSB has asked the FBI to help it examine the damage to
the windshield, which is about the size of a grapefruit.
"This idea of something striking the train, that's one of
the many things we are looking at right now," he said.
Sumwalt told CBS that investigators have all but ruled out
the idea that a gunshot caused the damage to the windshield.
On Friday, investigators interviewed two assistant
conductors and the engineer who was driving the train when it
derailed.
One conductor had told investigators she may have heard the
engineer say over the train's radio that something hit the
windshield, Sumwalt said. But so far officials have found no
independent corroboration of such a communication.
The engineer, Brandon Bostian, 32, who suffered a concussion
in the crash, has told investigators he has no memory of what
occurred after the train pulled out of the North Philadelphia
station, just before the crash.
The train, which was barreling north at double the
50-mile-per-hour speed limit when it entered a sharp curve and
derailed, was traveling from Washington to New York with 243
people on board.
Before Friday's disclosure about possible projectiles, the
probe was focusing on why the train accelerated to 106 mph from
70 in the minute before it derailed.
The NTSB has not ruled out mechanical issues, human error or
a deliberate act by the engineer, among other factors.
But Sumwalt said on Sunday that if the train was operating
as it should, it would have taken a deliberate move by the
engineer for the train to gain speed.
"The only way that an operable train can accelerate would be
if the engineer pushed the throttle forward," Sumwalt said on
CNN's "State of the Union."
Federal investigators were also looking into a report by the
Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority that an unidentified
object hit one of its commuter trains in the area about 20 to 30
minutes before the Amtrak crash.
There is also an unconfirmed report by local Philadelphia
media that a passenger on an Amtrak Acela train in the vicinity
of the crash said a projectile had hit that train as well.
(Additional reporting by Peter Cooney in Washington; Writing by
Frank McGurty; Editing by Chris Reese)