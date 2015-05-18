NEW YORK May 18 Funeral services were set for
Monday for three victims of the deadly Philadelphia train
derailment last week, as Amtrak commuter service resumed on the
busy Northeast Corridor.
An investigation continued into the cause of the derailment
that killed eight people and injured more than 200 others last
Tuesday evening.
The train was barreling north at twice the 50-mile-per-hour
speed limit when it entered a sharp curve and derailed just
north of Philadelphia. It was headed to New York from Washington
with 243 people on board.
The first Amtrak trains to travel that route since the
derailment left early Monday from Philadelphia and from New York
City.
Suspension of train service last week sent commuters
scrambling for alternatives on the Northeast Corridor, the
nation's busiest passenger rail line. More than 750,000
passenger trips are taken daily on the stretch from Washington
through Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York to Boston.
A National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigation
is seeking to explain why the train accelerated to 106 mph from
70 mph in the minute before it derailed.
Investigators are looking into the possibility that a
projectile struck the train after they found a circular pattern
of damage on the locomotive's windshield after the accident.
The NTSB has not ruled out mechanical problems, human error
or a deliberate act by the engineer, Brandon Bostian, 32.
The engineer, who suffered a concussion, has told
investigators he has no memory of what occurred after the train
pulled out of the North Philadelphia station, just before the
crash.
NTSB member Robert Sumwalt said on Sunday that if the train
was operating properly, it would have taken a deliberate move by
the engineer for the train to gain speed.
"The only way that an operable train can accelerate would be
if the engineer pushed the throttle forward," Sumwalt said on
CNN.
The funeral for 39-year-old Rachel Jacobs, chief executive
officer of a software start-up and mother of a 2-year-old
daughter, was set to be held in Southfield, Michigan, according
to local media.
Services were planned for Laura Finamore, 47, a real estate
executive, in New York, and for Bob Gildersleeve, 45, of
Maryland, in Holmdel, New Jersey.
Also killed were Justin Zemser, a U.S. Naval Academy
midshipman; Jim Gaines, a video software architect at the
Associated Press; Abid Gilani, a senior vice president at Wells
Fargo ; Derrick Griffith, a dean at Medgar Evers College
in Brooklyn, New York, and Giuseppe Piras, 41, an executive from
Italy.
