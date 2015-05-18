(Adds NTSB ruling out gunshot damage to train windshield in
By Joseph Ax
May 18 Four passengers on the Amtrak commuter
train that derailed in Philadelphia last week filed a federal
lawsuit on Monday against the U.S. rail service, as operations
resumed on the heavily traveled Northeast Corridor.
The lawsuit, filed in Philadelphia, cited "serious and
disabling" injuries from the May 12 derailment that killed eight
people and injured more than 200 others.
Nearly a week after the derailment, it remains a mystery
what caused the train to accelerate from 70 miles per hour (113
km per hour) to 106 mph (171 kph) in the minute before the
crash. Authorities have not yet ruled out equipment malfunction,
human error or other possible reasons for the train gaining
speed so rapidly.
A Federal Bureau of Investigation examination of a circular
pattern of damage to the windshield of the derailed Amtrak train
found no evidence it was caused by a firearm, the National
Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Monday. The NTSB,
however, said it has not ruled out the possibility that another
object may have struck the windshield.
Train engineer Brian Bostian, 32, who suffered a concussion,
told investigators he has no memory of what occurred after the
train pulled out of the North Philadelphia station, just before
the crash.
The lawsuit appeared to be the first filed by a non-employee
of the U.S. passenger rail service. Last week, an Amtrak worker
who was riding the train as a passenger, filed the first
lawsuit, citing a brain injury he said he suffered in the crash.
The latest passengers' lawsuit, seeking unspecified damages,
accused Amtrak and Bostian of negligence and recklessness.
Filing the suit were two Spanish citizens, Felicidad Redondo
Iban and Maria Jesus Redondo Iban, as well as Daniel Armyn of
New York and Amy Miller of New Jersey.
Felicidad Redondo Iban has required several surgeries to
avoid amputation of her right arm, according to the complaint.
An Amtrak representative could not be reached immediately
for comment.
The train, headed from Washington to New York with 243
people on board, was traveling at twice the 50 mile-per-hour
speed limit when it entered a sharp curve and derailed just
north of Philadelphia.
Amtrak commuter service, suspended since the derailment,
resumed early on Monday on the Northeast Corridor, the nation's
busiest passenger rail line.
More than 750,000 passenger trips are taken daily on the
stretch from Washington through Baltimore, Philadelphia and New
York to Boston.
Passengers leaving Washington generally said they felt safe
as service was restored.
"They're doing everything they can to probably fix it," said
Ann Marie DeLury, a graduate student from New York. "If I'm
afraid every time I travel, I'll get stuck in a place and never
move."
