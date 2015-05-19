(Adds quote from lawyer, details on Philadelphia police,
May 19 A conductor critically injured in last
week's deadly train derailment in Philadelphia has sued Amtrak,
accusing the publicly funded passenger rail company of
negligence, his lawyer said on Tuesday, adding to a string of
lawsuits since the crash.
Emilio Fonseca, 33, was taking a restroom break in the first
car during his work shift when the passenger train went off the
rails, attorney Bruce Nagel told a news conference, saying the
train suddenly surged forward and then crashed.
Fonseca, who is married and lives in Kearney, New Jersey,
suffered a broken neck, back and both shoulders, and was
believed to be the most severely injured Amtrak employee, Nagel
said. He is among five people still in critical condition and is
expected to remain hospitalized for several weeks.
Eight people died and more than 200 others were injured.
Fonseca is the second employee of the passenger rail line to
sue over the May 12 crash, filing the action in state court in
Newark, New Jersey, claiming negligence and asking for
unspecified damages, his lawyer said.
Other lawsuits have been filed by an Amtrak employee who was
riding as a passenger and by four passengers who brought their
action in federal court in Philadelphia.
The reason the train accelerated from 70 miles per hour (113
km per hour) to 106 mph (171 kph) in the minute before the crash
remains a mystery. Authorities have not ruled out equipment
malfunction, human error or other possible reasons for the train
gaining speed so rapidly.
"There was a sudden surge and then the wreck occurred,"
Nagel said his client told him.
Crawling through the wreckage to a field, the badly wounded
Fonseca immediately began warning injured and stunned riders to
avoid stepping on downed electrified wires, cautioning them
until medics took him away, Nagel said.
"In a lot of ways, Mr. Fonseca is a hero," Nagel said. "He
was there with a broken back, broken neck, broken shoulders and
he managed to continue to warn passengers to be careful of the
live electrical wires that were all around the train wreck."
Train engineer Brandon Bostian, 32, who suffered a
concussion, told investigators he has no memory of what occurred
just before the crash.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the
Philadelphia Police Department are investigating.
