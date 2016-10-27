(Adds background about crash settlements)
By Laila Kearney
Oct 27 A U.S. judge on Thursday signed off on a
record $265 million settlement over an Amtrak passenger train
crash in Philadelphia in 2015 that killed eight people and
injured about 200 others, court records showed.
The settlement approved by U.S. District Court Judge Legrome
Davis of Pennsylvania is believed to be the largest of its kind
in U.S. history. Federal law caps the damages for any single
disaster at $295 million.
The deal calls for Amtrak and its insurers to make the
payments for claims arising from the derailment to a
court-supervised trust by Feb. 28, 2017.
Two court-appointed masters will review victims' claims
under the agreement.
"The settlement program is a fair, uniform, and efficient
method to compensate those that lost loved ones as well as the
more than 200 injured survivors," Thomas Kline, whose law firm
Kline & Specter represents multiple crash victims, said in a
statement.
Last December, Congress raised the damages cap for a single
rail accident to $295 million from $200 million in the wake of
the Philadelphia crash.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs said the Amtrak settlement was
equal in value to the maximum allowed payout when taking into
account inflation and the likelihood that litigation would drag
out through the years.
Amtrak said it was grateful to the court for its involvement
but declined to comment further.
"Amtrak appreciates the guidance and involvement of the
Court in this matter," Amtrak spokesman Craig Schulz said in a
statement. "Because of the ongoing nature of the litigation
Amtrak will have no further comment at this time."
The Amtrak train was traveling through Philadelphia on May
12, 2015 with 243 people on board when it entered a curve at
more than twice the recommended 50 miles-per-hour (80 kph) speed
limit and derailed, mangling one car and knocking two others on
their sides.
The engineer driving the train was likely distracted by
radio traffic when the crash occurred, the National
Transportation Safety Board said in a report released in
May.
The incident could have been prevented if the track had been
outfitted with a safety system known as positive train control,
the agency's report concluded.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Frances
Kerry, Bernadette Baum and Bernard Orr)