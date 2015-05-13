By Jarrett Renshaw
| PHILADELPHIA
PHILADELPHIA May 13 Thousands of travelers
stranded by the deadly Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia on the
nation's busiest passenger rail line rushed on Wednesday to
overcome a commuting nightmare and find other ways to reach
their destinations.
Would-be riders waiting to settle into reserved Amtrak seats
were stunned by announcements at stations in New York,
Philadelphia and Washington that trips were canceled and service
suspended indefinitely on much of Amtrak's Northeast Corridor
sector following Tuesday's derailment.
More than 750,000 passenger trips are taken daily on the
Northeast Corridor, the main route of which runs 457 miles (735
km) from Washington through Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York
to Boston. Some 260 million passenger trips are recorded each
year, Amtrak said.
"You can see what I'm feeling right now - frustrated," fumed
Tareq Wagih, 26, an auto parts salesman from Sacramento, after
learning his Amtrak train from New York's Penn Station to
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was canceled, disrupting his plans for
work meetings and a family visit.
Fellow passengers scrambled to book flights, buses and
rental cars, often spending far more than they anticipated to
reach their final destinations.
Melanie Sloan, 49, a communications executive who was due to
take an 11 a.m. train home to Washington from a business trip to
New York, which can cost less than $100, ended up spending $429
for a seat on a US Airways shuttle flight instead.
"You get there around the same time but it's obviously way
more expensive," she said. Still, she felt "lucky that I wasn't
on the train" that derailed, killing at least seven people.
ADDING FLIGHTS
A spike in demand prompted American Airlines Group Inc
to add two round-trip flights between New York's
LaGuardia Airport and Washington's Reagan National Airport,
spokeswoman Brianna Jackson said. Delta Air Lines Inc
and US Airways websites showed no seats left on Wednesday's
shuttle flights between New York and Washington.
Greyhound Lines Inc, owned by FirstGroup Plc, posted
a sign at New York City's Port Authority Bus Terminal saying it
would honor Amtrak tickets and was adding buses in New York,
Philadelphia and Washington.
"I decided to suck it up and take a bus," said Katherine
Russ, 34, who was previously scheduled to ride Amtrak on
Thursday from Washington to New York. After finding all direct
flights sold out, she said, she will ride Greyhound.
New Jersey Transit was also accepting Amtrak tickets for
southbound trains and on buses south of I-95. To handle demand,
it doubled up train cars on a light rail line to get passengers
from southern New Jersey closer to Philadelphia, said
spokeswoman Nancy Snyder.
Cavernous 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, normally a
beehive of activity, was eerily quiet the day after the
derailment, which took place less than 10 miles (16 km) away.
"No trains, no business," said shoe shine man Jose Cordeiro,
72, who normally buffs about 50 pairs a day but on Wednesday
shined only four. "I sure hope they're running tomorrow."
The normally bustling Bridgewater pub, where customers
typically line up waiting for the doors to open so they can grab
a drink or meal before catching their trains, had one couple on
its bar stools.
"We didn't get our first customer until noon today,"
bartender Erin McKenna said.
With the possibility of a railway outage stretching into
next week, hockey fans were scrambling to book vehicles ranging
from sedans to coach buses to get them to New York in time to
watch the Washington Capitals play the New York Rangers for Game
7 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday night.
"We are getting a lot of calls, especially people trying to
get up to New York for the sporting event," said Tony Simon,
chief operating officer of Virginia-based Reston Limousine.
"People are calling and trying to figure out how to solve their
problems."
(Additional reporting by Lacey Johnson in Washington; Sebastien
Malo, Laila Kearney, Ellen Wulfhorst, Jeffrey Dastin and Paul
Thomasch in New York; Writing by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston and Lisa Shumaker)