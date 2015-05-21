WASHINGTON May 21 The leading U.S. rail
regulator on Thursday ordered Amtrak to take immediate steps to
improve the safety of its busiest route, formalizing a request
that the company made days after a deadline derailment in
Philadelphia.
The Federal Railroad Administration ordered Amtrak to
identify dangerous curves along the Northeast Corridor between
Washington and Boston where slower speeds could reduce the risk
of mishap.
Amtrak, the nation's leading passenger service, must then
activate controls that would slow down a runaway train and
otherwise control the speed, according to the FRA order.
"Amtrak must identify other actions it will take to ensure
compliance with speed reductions," according to the order.
Last week, an Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia killed eight
passengers and sent more than 200 to local hospitals.
The system FRA wants in place is called automatic train
control (ATC), which detects when a train is traveling above the
speed limit, sending a signal to the engineer. If the operator
fails to act, the system will automatically apply the brakes.
A more advanced system, called positive train control (PTC),
is due to be in force by the end of the year and Amtrak has said
it expects to achieve that deadline.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker and David Morgan; Editing by
Richard Chang)