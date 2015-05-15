AUSTIN, Texas May 15 A Union Pacific Corp
freight train carrying gravel derailed south of San
Antonio on Friday with no reported of injuries, the railroad
company said.
Thirty-two cars of the 60-car train came off the tracks near
Pleasanton, about 35 miles south of San Antonio, and workers
were trying to restore service along the line, company spokesman
Jeff DeGraff said.
"There were no hazardous materials on board," he said,
adding that about 500 feet of track were damaged in the
incident.
Although the cause has not been determined, the derailment
may be related to flooding that has hit large parts of Texas
this week, DeGraff said.
The incident comes after an Amtrak passenger train crashed
outside of Philadelphia this week, killing eight people and
injuring more than 200.
A freight train in Pittsburgh also derailed on Thursday
without injuries.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Susan Heavey)