(Corrects last name of engineer to Bostian, not Bostion)
By Jarrett Renshaw
PHILADELPHIA May 15 The Amtrak train that
derailed in Philadelphia and a separate commuter train in the
vicinity may have been hit by projectiles of some kind shortly
before the wreck, a U.S. transportation safety official said on
Friday, after investigators interviewed members of the Amtrak
crew.
But the Amtrak engineer said he had no memory of anything
that happened in the moments leading up to the crash when
questioned for the first time about Tuesday night's wreck that
killed eight people and injured more than 200 others, said
Robert Sumwalt, a member of the National Transportation Safety
Board (NTSB).
An assistant conductor told NTSB investigators on Friday
that she heard the engineer, 32-year-old Brandon Bostian,
talking by radio with the driver of another train from the
Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA). The
other driver reported that his windshield had been cracked by a
projectile that he believed was either fired from a gun or
thrown at the train.
According to the conductor's account, Bostian replied that
he believed his New York-bound Amtrak train had been similarly
struck after pulling out of its previous stop, Sumwalt said.
It was moments later that the Amtrak train barreled into a
curve at more than 100 miles per hour (160 km per hour), twice
the speed limit, in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood along
the Delaware River.
Sumwalt said investigators still have no explanation for why
the train was going as fast as it was, and why it had
accelerated from 70 mph to 100-plus mph in the 65 seconds before
the crash, as was shown on video footage taken by a camera
mounted on the locomotive.
The engineer had slammed on the emergency breaking system
seconds before the wreck, investigators said.
Sumwalt said on Friday that Bostian, who has spoken with
investigators with his lawyer present and was cooperative, told
them he had no recollection of doing that, or of anything else
from the time the train had departed from its previous stop.
Experts said the train's speed in the moments before the
crash raised several questions: Could a technical glitch have
caused the locomotive to speed up so rapidly? Would it take a
deliberate action by the engineer? Or could human error, a
medical issue, or some other factor like clumsiness explain the
sudden burst of speed?
Sumwalt said the train, as designed, can only be accelerated
by manual control, but the NTSB would examine whether a
mechanical malfunction could have caused the train to speed up
on its own.
He said Bostian reported to investigators that he had
experienced some technical problems on his way south to
Washington from New York earlier that day. He did not elaborate.
(Additional reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst and Barbara Goldberg
in New York, and David Morgan and Mark Hosenball in Washington;
Writing by Frank McGurty and Steve Gorman; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Lisa Shumaker)