WASHINGTON May 13 The White House criticized
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives for a plan that
would cut grants to Amtrak, part of a transportation funding
bill that lawmakers were set to consider on Wednesday in the
wake of an Amtrak derailment.
The House spending bill for the coming fiscal year would cut
Amtrak grants by $252 million from current levels, said Shaun
Donovan, director of the White House Office of Management and
Budget.
"You're looking at more than a 15 percent cut in investments
in Amtrak," Donovan told reporters on a conference all, noting
Obama had proposed a boost to Amtrak funding to $2.45 billion,
up from current levels of $1.4 billion.
Donovan also said the federal investigation into the cause
of the derailment is ongoing and cannot be linked to funding
levels.
