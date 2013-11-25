Nov 25 An Amtrak train headed to New York with
about 200 passengers aboard derailed in South Carolina early on
Monday, causing minor injuries, officials said.
Seven of the nine cars on Train 20, which departed New
Orleans on Sunday, left the track near Spartanburg, South
Carolina, shortly after midnight, Amtrak said in a statement.
The company said all the cars stayed upright in the
incident, along with the disabled train's two locomotives.
Four of the 207 passengers were taken to a local emergency
room with minor injuries, said Scott Garrett, fire chief for the
Westview-Fairforest Fire Department.
Amtrak said it chartered buses to bring passengers to their
destinations.
The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Scott Malone and
Jeffrey Benkoe)