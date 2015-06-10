(Recasts first paragraph; adds details of investigation,
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, June 10 Amtrak engineer Brandon
Bostian was not talking or texting on his cellphone when his
speeding passenger train derailed in Philadelphia on May 12,
killing eight people and injuring more than 200 others, federal
crash investigators said on Wednesday.
Officials, however, are still trying to determine whether
Bostian could have been using the device in some other way that
would not have required a wireless connection, such as playing
games or reading, according to the National Transportation
Safety Board.
Bostian's attorney has said that the engineer turned off his
cellphone, as required by federal regulation and Amtrak policy.
The train known as Amtrak 188 derailed along a northbound
curve in Philadelphia while traveling at more than twice the 50
mile-per-hour (80 kilometer-per-hour) speed limit.
The NTSB findings represent a milestone for investigators,
who had been bedeviled for weeks by complex and contradictory
phone service data. But it leaves unanswered the key question of
what caused the accident.
"Analysis of the phone records does not indicate that any
calls, texts, or data usage occurred during the time the
engineer was operating the train," the NTSB said in an
investigation update.
Amtrak records also confirmed that Bostian did not use the
train's Wi-Fi system to connect to the Internet, the NTSB said.
Officials do not know whether the phone was switched off or
in 'airplane mode' at the time of the derailment. Airplane mode
prevents a wireless device from transmitting signals but still
allows the use of applications that require no data connection.
An NTSB laboratory in Washington has been examining the
phone's operating system in hopes of learning whether the device
was turned on. "Investigators are obtaining a phone identical to
the engineer's phone as an exemplar model and will be running
tests to validate the data," the agency said.
The 32-year-old Bostian, who suffered a concussion, has been
at the center of an intensive effort by federal officials to
identify a probable cause. Investigators have been sifting
through a range of evidence to determine whether human error or
a mechanical malfunction was the cause.
The engineer told investigators that he cannot remember
anything after passing through a Philadelphia rail station
moments before the accident.
Officials with the Federal Railroad Administration, which
regulates passenger and freight rail travel, have pointed to the
train's speed as a sign of possible human error.
